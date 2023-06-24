ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo university gets NUC approval for nursing, geology programmes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VC said that OAUSTECH was fully prepared to welcome the pioneer students of the newly approved programmes.

Ondo university gets NUC approval for nursing, geology programmes.
Ondo university gets NUC approval for nursing, geology programmes.

Recommended articles

This is contained in statement by Paul Adeagbo, the institution’s Deputy Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Okitipupa.

According to him, the NUC approval was contained in a letter addressed to OAUSTECH’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa with reference No: NUC/AP/S24/Vol.1/83, dated June 13 and signed by Dr. B. N. Saliu, Director of Academic Planning on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission.

“It will be recalled that NUC visited the University in April this year to ascertain the readiness of the institution for the two programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am hereby directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the NUC Executive Secretary have considered and approved the establishment of BSC Applied Science and BSC Nursing Science programmes to be run in the main campus of the university with effect from the 2023/2024 academic session,” the letter reads.

According to statement, the VC was excited at receiving the letter and assured that all was set for the commencement of the programmes in September.

The statement further quotes Ologunorisa as advising prospective candidates to change to OAUSTECH on JAMB portal to apply for the programmes.

The VC said that OAUSTECH was fully prepared to welcome the pioneer students of the newly approved programmes.

He assured that the institution would continue to fulfill its mandate in terms of high quality teaching, cutting edge research and strategic community engagement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo university gets NUC approval for nursing, geology programmes

Ondo university gets NUC approval for nursing, geology programmes

557,626 candidates admitted into tertiary institutions - JAMB

557,626 candidates admitted into tertiary institutions - JAMB

It’s our desire to provide every customer in South East with metre – EEDC

It’s our desire to provide every customer in South East with metre – EEDC

World Bank supports 6,062 Lagos farmers with agric inputs, assets

World Bank supports 6,062 Lagos farmers with agric inputs, assets

Tribunal dismisses application seeking Mbah’s interrogation on credentials

Tribunal dismisses application seeking Mbah’s interrogation on credentials

JAMB may allow candidates to use personal devices for UTME - Oloyede

JAMB may allow candidates to use personal devices for UTME - Oloyede

Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra best candidate in 2023 UTME - JAMB

Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra best candidate in 2023 UTME - JAMB

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital

France to spend €600,000 on promoting French language in Nigeria

France to spend €600,000 on promoting French language in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security