Ondo university gets NUC approval for nursing, geology programmes.

This is contained in statement by Paul Adeagbo, the institution’s Deputy Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Okitipupa.

According to him, the NUC approval was contained in a letter addressed to OAUSTECH’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa with reference No: NUC/AP/S24/Vol.1/83, dated June 13 and signed by Dr. B. N. Saliu, Director of Academic Planning on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission.

“It will be recalled that NUC visited the University in April this year to ascertain the readiness of the institution for the two programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am hereby directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the NUC Executive Secretary have considered and approved the establishment of BSC Applied Science and BSC Nursing Science programmes to be run in the main campus of the university with effect from the 2023/2024 academic session,” the letter reads.

According to statement, the VC was excited at receiving the letter and assured that all was set for the commencement of the programmes in September.

The statement further quotes Ologunorisa as advising prospective candidates to change to OAUSTECH on JAMB portal to apply for the programmes.

The VC said that OAUSTECH was fully prepared to welcome the pioneer students of the newly approved programmes.