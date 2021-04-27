On insecurity, President Buhari tells United States to relocate command headquarters to Africa

The president also admonished the international community to support Nigeria and the sub-region in tackling growing security challenges to avoid spillovers, according to a statement made available to Pulse by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

During a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Buhari said AFRICOM, which partners countries to counter transnational threats, should be relocated to Africa to strengthen ongoing efforts to check the security situation, with likely effect on other nations.

“The security challenges in Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impacted more negatively, by existing complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region.

“Compounded as the situation remains, Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing them and addressing their root causes.

"The support of important and strategic partners like United States cannot be overstated as the consequences of insecurity will affect all nations hence the imperative for concerted cooperation and collaboration of all nations to overcome these challenges.

“In this connection, and considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and the Sahel, weighing heavily on Africa, it underscores the need for the United States to consider re-locating AFRICOM Headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany to Africa and near the Theatre of Operation,’’ he said.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

The president added that Nigeria will enhance collaborations in all forms, with friends and strategic partners, for greater security for all.

President Buhari congratulated Blinken on his appointment by President Joe Biden, and commended the United States for the decision to repeal the immigration restriction known as the “Muslim ban’’, re-joining the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“Nigeria attaches great importance to its relations with the United States. Let me in this connection express appreciation to President Joe Biden for his welcome and reaching decision to repeal the Immigration restriction known as the ‘Muslim ban’ on travel and visas for citizens predominantly from Muslim Nations and African Countries, including Nigeria.

“I also wish to congratulate the United States for re-joining the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The leadership of the United States in these two organizations is crucial for the international community.

“This action is a demonstration of the United States' commitment in championing and supporting international organisations with the aim to build a better world for all,’’ he added.