Oluwo wants to be addressed as 'His Imperial Majesty'

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, the monarch explained the significance of this title and the Oluwo throne's historical context.

Oba Akanbi asserted, "The stool of Oluwo commands the respect of the direct blood of Oduduwa. The Oluwo stool is a crown from inception."

He elaborated that, unlike many Yoruba towns whose rulers were promoted from the position of Baale (Duke) to Oba, Iwo has always had an Oluwo, further solidifying the uniqueness of his title.

The statement stressed, "Oluwo should always be addressed as His Imperial Majesty, not His Royal Majesty. Any correspondence without proper address will not be honoured."

He compared the importance of titles, stating, "No General will love to be called a sergeant, likewise, no Doctor will answer the name of a nurse."

The Oluwo also highlighted his role as a paramount ruler, noting that he has crowned over 30 Obas during his reign, underlining his position as a leader of significant authority within the region.