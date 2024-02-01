ADVERTISEMENT
Olayide Adelami sworn in as Ondo's deputy governor, vows full support for governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said the choice of the new deputy governor resulted from his distinct quality, impeccable character and rich administrative acumen.

Dr Olayide Adelami, Deputy Governor of Ondo State [Punch Newspapers]
Gov Lucky Aiyedatiwa nominated Adelami, a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly as his deputy after he dissolved the state’s cabinet on January 24. Adelami’s nomination was subsequently confirmed by the Ondo State House of Assembly on January 25.

After his inauguration, Aiyedatiwa said the choice of the new deputy governor resulted from his distinct quality, impeccable character and rich administrative acumen. The governor noted that the jubilation that greeted the appointment of Adelami showed that he made the right choice.

This poses a challenge for Adelami to sustain the euphoria to remain at the top,’’ the governor said.

He stressed that his administration had zero tolerance for corruption, and admonished the deputy governor to be transparent and accountable at all times.

“We expect that you will provide fresh ideas and new drive to support the consolidation of our legacy projects in building a sustainable socioeconomic base as encapsulated in our 'REDEEMED’ agenda,’’ Aiyedatiwa stated.

Deceased former Gov Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s immediate predecessor announced the REDEEMED agenda when he was sworn in for a second tenure in February 2021.

REDEEMED is a coinage from Rural and agricultural development; Educational advancement and human capital development; Development through massive infrastructure and Efficient service delivery, development and policy implementation.

Other elements are Effective healthcare and social welfare services; Maintenance of law and order for adequate security; Energy, mining and sustainable industries and Digital revolution and entrepreneurship.

Aiyedatiwa also admonished Adelami to contribute to the piloting of Ondo State’s politics to a higher level of humility, justice and harmony.

I congratulate you and your families on your well-deserved appointment with the belief that you will serve diligently with patriotism.

“You must bear in mind that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption. We expect you to demonstrate transparent, open and accountable leadership in your new office.

“You must also avoid discrimination and not serve sectional interests as the entire state is your constituency,’’ the governor stressed.

In his acceptance speech, Adelami said he was in government to support Aiyedatiwa to serve the people of Ondo State and to make life more meaningful in all areas. He noted that governance had witnessed a new lease of life within Aiyedatiwa’s one month in office.

“I wholeheartedly accept to be your deputy and my loyalty to you will be total,’’ Adelami declared.

