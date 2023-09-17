Ogun raises alarm over Cholera outbreak.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Health, Dr Tomi Coker, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Coker defined Cholera as a disease which usually occurs during rainy season, just as it may also be associated with poor environment and personal hygiene.

“It’s commonly present with stooling with or without vomiting leading to dehydration. Cholera can result in death if the severe dehydration is not promptly corrected,” she said.

The governor’s aide advised the public to report all cases of stooling with or without vomiting to the nearest government health facility.

She added that residents should strive to ensure proper personal hygiene and practice frequent hand washing before and after using the toilet.

She also advised the public to use water from clean sources or treat their water before drinking , just as as they should ensure thorough washing and cooking of their food before eating.

“Please report all cases of stooling with or without vomiting to the nearest government health facility and notify the LGA DSNO on 08069788449.