Ogun raises alarm over Cholera outbreak

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor’s aide advised the public to report all cases of stooling with or without vomiting to the nearest government health facility.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Health, Dr Tomi Coker, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Coker defined Cholera as a disease which usually occurs during rainy season, just as it may also be associated with poor environment and personal hygiene.

“It’s commonly present with stooling with or without vomiting leading to dehydration. Cholera can result in death if the severe dehydration is not promptly corrected,” she said.

She added that residents should strive to ensure proper personal hygiene and practice frequent hand washing before and after using the toilet.

She also advised the public to use water from clean sources or treat their water before drinking , just as as they should ensure thorough washing and cooking of their food before eating.

“Please report all cases of stooling with or without vomiting to the nearest government health facility and notify the LGA DSNO on 08069788449.

“Let’s also prevent open defecation and be careful of the food and water we take, because cholera is caused by water or food contaminated with faeces,” she said.

