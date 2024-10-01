October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

The ongoing protest tagged #FearlessInOctober is organised by the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Citizens and supported by members of the Take it Back Movement to demonstrate Nigerians’ displeasure with the worsening economic situation in the country.

One of the key organisers, Omoyele Sowore, has joined the protest in Lagos.

While addressing journalists in Ikeja, Sowore described the demonstration as a crucial step towards taking Nigeria to the “promised land.”

He said it’s high time Nigerians gained independence from the ruling class, saying the youths have given them enough time to rule, and instead of working for the country, they put the nation in darkness.

“This is one of the actions that will take us to the promised land. We did it in August and today is a symbolic day to reject their own independence as we want our independence.

“Have we not tried enough? We have no time left. We gave more time, look at what Buhari did with more time. We gave them more time they bought themselves a private jet, we gave them more time, they bought a new house, they increased fuel price. We gave him more time they put us in darkness.

“We gave them more time they gave us minimum wage and gave themselves a maximum wage. Let them resign, that is how we will know they actually understand how people feel this time around,” he said.

While Kano residents shunned the protest, the demonstration has kicked off at Freedom Park in Osun and Pleasure Park in Rivers State as youths trooped out demanding good governance.