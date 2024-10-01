ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

Bayo Wahab

Omoyele Sowore, has joined the protest in Lagos.

October 1 protesters in Lagos. [Daily Trust]
October 1 protesters in Lagos. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The ongoing protest tagged #FearlessInOctober is organised by the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Citizens and supported by members of the Take it Back Movement to demonstrate Nigerians’ displeasure with the worsening economic situation in the country.

One of the key organisers, Omoyele Sowore, has joined the protest in Lagos.

While addressing journalists in Ikeja, Sowore described the demonstration as a crucial step towards taking Nigeria to the “promised land.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it’s high time Nigerians gained independence from the ruling class, saying the youths have given them enough time to rule, and instead of working for the country, they put the nation in darkness.

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore joined the protest in Lagos.
Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore joined the protest in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

“This is one of the actions that will take us to the promised land. We did it in August and today is a symbolic day to reject their own independence as we want our independence.

“Have we not tried enough? We have no time left. We gave more time, look at what Buhari did with more time. We gave them more time they bought themselves a private jet, we gave them more time, they bought a new house, they increased fuel price. We gave him more time they put us in darkness.

“We gave them more time they gave us minimum wage and gave themselves a maximum wage. Let them resign, that is how we will know they actually understand how people feel this time around,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kano residents shunned the protest, the demonstration has kicked off at Freedom Park in Osun and Pleasure Park in Rivers State as youths trooped out demanding good governance.

However, the protest is being monitored by security operatives to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

FRSC recovers ₦8.6 million from accident scene in Kaduna, 2 injured

FRSC recovers ₦8.6 million from accident scene in Kaduna, 2 injured

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

Tinubu orders integrity tests on dams nationwide to prevent future flood disasters

Tinubu orders integrity tests on dams nationwide to prevent future flood disasters

Jonathan calls on Nigerians to sustain unity, belief in nation's social fabric

Jonathan calls on Nigerians to sustain unity, belief in nation's social fabric

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

Nigeria @ 64:Akpabio urges Nigerians to be patient, hopeful

Nigeria @ 64:Akpabio urges Nigerians to be patient, hopeful

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

NNPC boss Kyari told to deliver Port Harcourt refinery by September