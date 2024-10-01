Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the situation in Kano, reports the residents went about their normal businesses unhindered. The streets were calm, with markets and shopping plazas operating as usual, and security personnel patrolling to forestall any breach of the peace.

Alhaji Isa Musa of Dakata quarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area said the protest was unnecessary, given the Federal Government’s efforts to address the demands of the Labour unions.

“We are more concerned about putting food on the table than needless protests,” Musa said.

On his part, Musa Abubakar of Farm Centre in Tarauni Local Government Area said that many residents were unaware of the protests as markets were for business as usual. Malam Abubakar Muhammad of Unguwar Wambai of Gwale Local Government Area lauded the State Government for taking measures to improve the well-being of Kano people.

Muhammad commended security agencies for the proactive measures they took to maintain peace in the city.

