ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The streets are calm, with markets and shopping plazas operating as usual, and security personnel patrolling to forestall any breach of the peace.

Kano residents shun nationwide protests
Kano residents shun nationwide protests

Recommended articles

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the situation in Kano, reports the residents went about their normal businesses unhindered. The streets were calm, with markets and shopping plazas operating as usual, and security personnel patrolling to forestall any breach of the peace.

Alhaji Isa Musa of Dakata quarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area said the protest was unnecessary, given the Federal Government’s efforts to address the demands of the Labour unions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are more concerned about putting food on the table than needless protests,” Musa said.

On his part, Musa Abubakar of Farm Centre in Tarauni Local Government Area said that many residents were unaware of the protests as markets were for business as usual. Malam Abubakar Muhammad of Unguwar Wambai of Gwale Local Government Area lauded the State Government for taking measures to improve the well-being of Kano people.

Muhammad commended security agencies for the proactive measures they took to maintain peace in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that Dorayi, Dukawuya, Kabuga, Rijiyar Zaki, Naibabawa and Sabon Titi remained peaceful.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

FRSC recovers ₦8.6 million from accident scene in Kaduna, 2 injured

FRSC recovers ₦8.6 million from accident scene in Kaduna, 2 injured

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

Tinubu orders integrity tests on dams nationwide to prevent future flood disasters

Tinubu orders integrity tests on dams nationwide to prevent future flood disasters

Jonathan calls on Nigerians to sustain unity, belief in nation's social fabric

Jonathan calls on Nigerians to sustain unity, belief in nation's social fabric

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

Nigeria @ 64:Akpabio urges Nigerians to be patient, hopeful

Nigeria @ 64:Akpabio urges Nigerians to be patient, hopeful

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

NNPC boss Kyari told to deliver Port Harcourt refinery by September