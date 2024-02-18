ADVERTISEMENT
Obi named Political Icon of the Year 2023, dedicates win to suffering Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi dedicated the award to impoverished Nigerians feeling the bite of the economic hardship ravaging the country.

Obi wins Political Icon of the Year award, dedicates it to suffering Nigerians [Twitter:@PeterObi]
The former Anambra State Governor was bestowed the honour at an event on Saturday, February 17, 2024, having previously clinched The Sun Man of the Year award in 2007.

Accompanying the presidential candidate to the event was Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party's 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos, among other notable figures.

Announcing the development in a post on his X account late Saturday, Obi described the recognition as unique because it aims to celebrate individuals making significant contributions in various ways towards a Nigeria of everyone's dream.

He dedicated the award to impoverished Nigerians grappling with daily uncertainties amid economic hardship in the country, especially the youth who have remained committed to the journey of a new Nigeria.

"I was honoured to be named the Political Icon of the Year 2023 by The Sun Awards. While I'm usually hesitant to accept awards in the face of our nation's challenges, this recognition is unique because it aims to celebrate those making significant contributions in various ways to get the Nigeria of our dreams. It also provides opportunities to applaud those who have made enormous sacrifices for our progress," Obi tweeted.

"I dedicate this award to the impoverished Nigerians facing uncertainty about their next meal and extend my appreciation to fellow Nigerians, especially the youth, who believe in our mission and who have remained committed to our journey for a New Nigeria.

"Your dedication is not in vain. My political journey is about building a better society and despite the setbacks of the 2023 elections, I urge us to unite beyond tribe, religion, and party affiliations.

Together, let's break free from bad governance and create the New Nigeria we envision. -PO," he added.

Obi achieved a trailblazing feat during Nigeria's last presidential election. Though he entered the race as a first-time contender, the Labour Party candidate gave a good account of himself to finish third behind President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

However, the presidential election outcome may not have told the full story of the former governor’s influence on the polls.

Through his leadership, the Labour Party recorded victories in national and state assembly elections across the country, which is further proof of Obi’s adeptness at galvanising support and advocating for change.

