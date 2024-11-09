Obasanjo recalls how his late wife went extra mile to get him out of prison

Obasanjo opened the lid on the pivotal role Stella played to free him from incarceration while inaugurating a 250-bed Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin, Edo State’s capital, on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Recall that the octogenarian was arrested and detained in 1995 by the military government of late General Sani Abacha over his alleged involvement in a planned coup.

He was subsequently sentenced and spent three years in detention before his release by Abdulsalami Abubakar after Abacha's demise.

During his stint in prison, Stella was an active campaigner for her husband's release, a course she vigorously pursued despite threats from the brutal Abacha regime.

She went on to become Nigeria's first lady after Obasanjo became president in 1999 but died during her husband's second tenure on October 23, 2005, while undergoing liposuction surgery.

Obasanjo eulogises late wife

Reflecting on Stella's dedication and sacrifice on Friday, Obasanjo said the deceased travelled to the Vatican City and other parts of the world to ensure his release.

“My late wife went everywhere to ensure that I came out of prison alive. She was in Vatican City, France, and other parts of the world,” he said.

“We were planning for her 68th birthday anniversary but never had it before she died. It was very painful for me in particular and for all of us in my family.