ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obasanjo recalls how his late wife went extra mile to get him out of prison

Nurudeen Shotayo

Stella played a pivotal role in Obasanjo's release from prison but died during her husband's second term in office as president.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo with his late wife, Stella.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo with his late wife, Stella.

Recommended articles

Obasanjo opened the lid on the pivotal role Stella played to free him from incarceration while inaugurating a 250-bed Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin, Edo State’s capital, on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Recall that the octogenarian was arrested and detained in 1995 by the military government of late General Sani Abacha over his alleged involvement in a planned coup.

He was subsequently sentenced and spent three years in detention before his release by Abdulsalami Abubakar after Abacha's demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his stint in prison, Stella was an active campaigner for her husband's release, a course she vigorously pursued despite threats from the brutal Abacha regime.

She went on to become Nigeria's first lady after Obasanjo became president in 1999 but died during her husband's second tenure on October 23, 2005, while undergoing liposuction surgery.

Reflecting on Stella's dedication and sacrifice on Friday, Obasanjo said the deceased travelled to the Vatican City and other parts of the world to ensure his release.

“My late wife went everywhere to ensure that I came out of prison alive. She was in Vatican City, France, and other parts of the world,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were planning for her 68th birthday anniversary but never had it before she died. It was very painful for me in particular and for all of us in my family.

“So you can appreciate how thankful I am to you for doing this in her honour.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo recalls how his late wife went extra mile to get him out of prison

Obasanjo recalls how his late wife went extra mile to get him out of prison

Katsina govt recruits additional 550 security watch corps to fight banditry

Katsina govt recruits additional 550 security watch corps to fight banditry

Lagos Assembly donates ₦5m to girl hit by policeman’s teargas canister

Lagos Assembly donates ₦5m to girl hit by policeman’s teargas canister

US accuses Iran of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump

US accuses Iran of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump

Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide

Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

Black box of crashed helicopter recovered, search for 3 missing persons continues

Black box of crashed helicopter recovered, search for 3 missing persons continues

Yobe school, closed due to insurgent activities, reopens 12 years later

Yobe school, closed due to insurgent activities, reopens 12 years later

EFCC wants to arrest me next week; I'll use the period for research - Obaseki

EFCC wants to arrest me next week; I'll use the period for research - Obaseki

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs visits detained minors

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide [NAN]

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how