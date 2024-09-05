ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oando’s acquisition of Agip will boost Nigeria’s oil production to 2mbpd – FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lokpobiri said he has spoken to the Bayelsa state government and relevant stakeholders on collaboration with Oando to boost production from those assets.

Minister of State for Petroleaum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri [Twitter:@senlokpobiri]
Minister of State for Petroleaum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri [Twitter:@senlokpobiri]

Recommended articles

The minister said the Oando company has already increased production to more than 30,000 bpd sequel to the successful acquisition of the NAOC.

Lokpobiri stated this on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with a delegation from Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Ltd., led by its Managing Director, Dr Ainojie Irune.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oando Plc., one of Nigeria’s leading Indigenous energy solutions providers in August 2024, successfully completed the acquisition of Eni’s subsidiary, NAOC for 783 million dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lokpobiri said with necessary support, the Oando would increase production which would substantially help the Federal Government’s desire to get into two million bpd by the end of 2024.

“I will ensure that I do everything humanly possible to create the best environment for Oando and other companies operating in the Niger Delta region to increase production, which we seriously need now.

“Our target is to hit at least two million barrels production by December,’’ he said.

Lokpobiri, who disclosed that 80 per cent of the acquired assets are in Bayelsa, said he has spoken to the state government and relevant stakeholders on collaboration with Oando to boost production from those assets.

He said that enormous local capacity had been grown in Indigenous companies such as Oando, Seplat and First E&P, among others tasked them to sustain the momentum to be at the same level with the so-called IOCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I’ve also been asked at the global stage whether the indigenous companies can be able to sustain the running of these companies. What is going to be the future of Nigeria?

“I said we have no problem at all, that we have grown in enormous capacity, and the companies that are seeking to acquire these IOCs will run them professionally and profitably,’’ he said.

On the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the economy, the minister urged the entire world to seize the opportunity of Nigeria’s readiness for business and investment.

Earlier, Irune said the visit was to intimate the minister on the concluded transaction and highlight some of the landmarks it had hit in just achieving the milestone.

He assured that it would improve the assets management; tackle insecurity and local problems of host communities, and contribute to the overall production ambitions of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irune recalled that Oando started off as a downstream company, selling fuel oil in tankers effectively, and built the largest downstream interest with over 500 fuel stations nationwide.

He said it proceeded to build the largest midstream company, Oando Gas and Power and stepped into the upstream, where it became the first indigenous company to acquire two IOCs.

“It had its first transaction in 2014 with ConocoPhillips, with 20 per cent interest in the NAOC Joint Venture (JV) while ENI’s 20 per cent stake in the NAOC JV made it 40 per cent holders in the JV, with the NNPC Ltd. holding 60 per cent.

“It sought to put the best of local content forward to inspire Nigerians to show that Nigerians can do it.

“We can breed and create our own IOCs that would have sizable balance sheets, acreages across the world, and portfolios that can compete with the likes of Shell and Chevron,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irune thanked the minister for his steadfast support and commitment to the growth of not just indigenous companies within the oil and gas industry, but the industry as a whole.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oando’s acquisition of Agip will boost Nigeria’s oil production to 2mbpd – FG

Oando’s acquisition of Agip will boost Nigeria’s oil production to 2mbpd – FG

Pressure as Shettima summons petrol minister, Ribadu, Kyari over fuel price hike

Pressure as Shettima summons petrol minister, Ribadu, Kyari over fuel price hike

Don't accept Bello Turji's plea for reconciliation, Northern elders warn Tinubu

Don't accept Bello Turji's plea for reconciliation, Northern elders warn Tinubu

FG increases inmates’ feeding allowance by 50%

FG increases inmates’ feeding allowance by 50%

Edo declares cholera outbreak, confirms 6 cases

Edo declares cholera outbreak, confirms 6 cases

No nepotism, favouritism in appointments of directors, commanders - NDLEA

No nepotism, favouritism in appointments of directors, commanders - NDLEA

Our detention facilities one of the best in the country - EFCC boss

Our detention facilities one of the best in the country - EFCC boss

Kwara govt deploys free buses to ease residents’ movement amid fuel price hike

Kwara govt deploys free buses to ease residents’ movement amid fuel price hike

Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike

Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education