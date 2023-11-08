ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NULGE urges Tinubu to address decline in Local Government system

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NULGE president noted that the myriad of problems bedevilling the nation would be situated within the dysfunctional nature of the councils which are most relevant to the people.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Ambali Olatunji, the union President, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the maiden NULGE national week celebration with a match-past/parade.

The theme of the celebration is, “Deepening Good Governance and Strengthening Democracy”.

According to him, this year's celebration is aimed at drawing the world's attention to the deteriorating condition of the once enviable and functional Local Government System.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dysfunctional Local Government System in Nigeria had resulted in political non-inclusiveness, lack of adequate social amenities, dilapidated social infrastructure and insecurity across the nation.

“This, leading to a high rate of neglect, hopelessness and rural-urban migration leaving towns, villages and hamlets deserted and vacant for criminals, terrorists and vandals.

“It is therefore necessary to take urgent steps to revert the ugly trend, as it is a sub-national level and needs to be reworked as the third tier level of government for improved performance.

“As it will bring democratic dividend closer to the people to enhance qualitative development of our various communities and grow the rural economy for national prosperity,” he said.

Olatunji also noted that the myriad of problems bedevilling the nation would be situated within the dysfunctional nature of the councils which are most relevant to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

NULGE boss added that this had been crippled by both constitutional lacuna and administrative misapplications of procedures.

He noted the existing 1999 constitution as amended completely eroded the independence, functions and modus operandi of the system in terms of creation, funding, duties and structure.

He added that Section 7 and Sec. 162 of the constitution need to be urgently amended.

“This is to ensure that the Local Government is fixed and operates within a reasonable context of political, administrative and fiscal autonomy for the betterment of the masses,” he said.

Olatunji also said that the present economic situation in the country calls for concern and that some measures needed to be put in place to address the economic issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking, Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment commended NULGE for the initiative as it would foster unity among members of the 774 LGAs.

Lalong, represented by Alex Olebe, Director 2, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations in the ministry said would promote national development at the grass root level.

“This celebration marks the beginning of a new dawn in your Union and demonstrates your collective resolve to assist this new administration in achieving its “Renewed Hope Agenda” for Unity and Prosperity for all.

It is common knowledge that more than 75 per cent of our population lives in rural areas outside the direct influence of either the Federal or state government.

“It is therefore clear that our quest for the promotion of good governance remains the greatest antidote to the problems of poverty at the grassroots level for sustenance of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister noted that the choice of the theme for the celebration was not only captivating but also represented the necessary condition for national development.

He therefore urged all to give it the attention it deserves and support the government in the task of poverty reduction especially in the rural areas for the benefit of all.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NULGE urges Tinubu to address decline in Local Government system

NULGE urges Tinubu to address decline in Local Government system

ABU professor returns ₦1.1m wrongly paid to him by NDA

ABU professor returns ₦1.1m wrongly paid to him by NDA

Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections

Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections

Hausa community promises to assist in tackling kidnappings in Enugu

Hausa community promises to assist in tackling kidnappings in Enugu

Tinubu launches digital civil registration, vital statistics system

Tinubu launches digital civil registration, vital statistics system

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'