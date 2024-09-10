ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Segun Adeyemi

Fuel scarcity has worsened in recent weeks, with long queues forming at petrol stations nationwide.

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]
The incident occurred as Olasoji waited in a long queue to purchase fuel amid Nigeria's ongoing fuel scarcity crisis.

According to reports from Sunshine Truth, a local tabloid, the NULGE leader slumped last week at a fuel station in the state capital, Akure.

He was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he underwent surgery. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Olasoji passed away on Monday, September 9, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Fuel scarcity has worsened in recent weeks, with long queues forming at petrol stations nationwide. This has caused severe traffic disruptions and led to increased transport fares.

READ ALSO: Nigerians call for Kyari's probe amid lingering fuel scarcity

Motorists have expressed frustration, and commuters are being left stranded at bus stops due to doubled transport fares.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had earlier assured the public that the fuel scarcity would subside in a few days.

According to NNPCL, "The market has been deregulated, meaning that petrol prices are now determined by market forces rather than by the government or NNPC Ltd. Additionally, the exchange rate plays a significant role in influencing these prices."

Regarding potential relief from the Dangote Refinery, the NNPCL noted that it was awaiting the September 15 timeline for petrol lifting. This development is seen as a possible solution to the recurring fuel shortages.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

