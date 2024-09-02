Nigerians call for Kyari's probe amid lingering fuel scarcity

NNPCL's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, acknowledged this financial strain, which has raised concerns about the sustainability of the nation's fuel supply.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 1, Soneye highlighted the severe financial pressure on the NNPCL and warned that it threatens the continuity of fuel distribution across the country.

"NNPC Ltd has acknowledged recent reports in national newspapers regarding the company's significant debt to petrol suppliers. This financial strain has placed considerable pressure on the company and poses a threat to the sustainability of fuel supply," Soneye said.

ADVERTISEMENT

DSS urged to probe NNPCL boss, Kyari

In the wake of these challenges, the Centre for Human Rights in Africa has called for an investigation into the activities of key figures in the oil sector, including Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of NNPCL.

In a letter addressed to the newly appointed Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, the rights group alleged that Kyari and other top officials in the oil sector have engaged in corrupt practices that have severely hindered the growth and development of Nigeria's oil industry.

The group, led by Princess Caroline Obi, accused these officials of being involved in unaccounted crude oil production and sales, frustrating the functionality of Nigeria's refineries and prioritising the export of crude oil to refineries linked to them outside the country.

"They have constituted themselves as clogs in the wheels of progress in the country. They have continued to milk the country dry by frustrating the functionality of the refineries in the country," the letter stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre also pointed to the substantial wealth amassed by these officials, which they claim is disproportionate to their official earnings. The letter stressed that Kyari has been at the forefront of these activities, resulting in significant revenue losses for Nigeria over the years.

The Centre for Human Rights in Africa urged the DSS to investigate these allegations and take swift action to clean up the oil and gas sector administration.