ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigerians call for Kyari's probe amid lingering fuel scarcity

Segun Adeyemi

As Nigeria grapples with a deepening fuel crisis, the demand for accountability and transparency within the oil sector is becoming increasingly urgent.

Mele Kyari [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

NNPCL's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, acknowledged this financial strain, which has raised concerns about the sustainability of the nation's fuel supply.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 1, Soneye highlighted the severe financial pressure on the NNPCL and warned that it threatens the continuity of fuel distribution across the country.

"NNPC Ltd has acknowledged recent reports in national newspapers regarding the company's significant debt to petrol suppliers. This financial strain has placed considerable pressure on the company and poses a threat to the sustainability of fuel supply," Soneye said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of these challenges, the Centre for Human Rights in Africa has called for an investigation into the activities of key figures in the oil sector, including Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of NNPCL.

In a letter addressed to the newly appointed Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, the rights group alleged that Kyari and other top officials in the oil sector have engaged in corrupt practices that have severely hindered the growth and development of Nigeria's oil industry.

The group, led by Princess Caroline Obi, accused these officials of being involved in unaccounted crude oil production and sales, frustrating the functionality of Nigeria's refineries and prioritising the export of crude oil to refineries linked to them outside the country.

"They have constituted themselves as clogs in the wheels of progress in the country. They have continued to milk the country dry by frustrating the functionality of the refineries in the country," the letter stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

The Centre also pointed to the substantial wealth amassed by these officials, which they claim is disproportionate to their official earnings. The letter stressed that Kyari has been at the forefront of these activities, resulting in significant revenue losses for Nigeria over the years.

The Centre for Human Rights in Africa urged the DSS to investigate these allegations and take swift action to clean up the oil and gas sector administration.

"We trust that the director general would use his good office to investigate the activities of the above-mentioned individuals in the overall interest of the country," the group concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toronto police arrest Nigerian-Canadian woman over genocide threat allegations

Toronto police arrest Nigerian-Canadian woman over genocide threat allegations

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park

Many killed as Boko Haram terrorists loot, burn shops & houses in Yobe

Many killed as Boko Haram terrorists loot, burn shops & houses in Yobe

Nigerians call for Kyari's probe amid lingering fuel scarcity

Nigerians call for Kyari's probe amid lingering fuel scarcity

Troops disable MRAPs stuck in Zamfara forest to thwart terrorist use - DHQ

Troops disable MRAPs stuck in Zamfara forest to thwart terrorist use - DHQ

Dangote Refinery set to begin petrol rollout amid crude supply disputes

Dangote Refinery set to begin petrol rollout amid crude supply disputes

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

5 controversial spendings by Bola Tinubu's administration

5 controversial spendings by Bola Tinubu's administration

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, receiving the report of an inter-ministerial committee on Friday. [Twitter:@ProfTahirMamman]

'No more underage candidates in WAEC, NECO exams' - Minister declares

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Organisation donates 3 drones to tackle insecurity in Ondo, Ekiti [The Guardian Nigeria News]

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Commission dismisses 3 officers, demotes 1 for alleged misconduct in Niger [Daily Asset Online]

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience