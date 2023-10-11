ADVERTISEMENT
NUJ urges Plateau Govt to revamp state-owned media organisations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman added that Plateau Radio Television Corporation and other media organisations should project the true story of Plateau to the world.

The Chairman of NUJ Plateau Council, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo (right) with the Deputy Governor of Plateau, Ngo Josephine Piyo during a familiarisation visit of NUJ new officials to the state government on Tuesday at Government House Jos. (Credit: NAN)
The Chairman of the council, Ayuku Pwaspo, made the call when she led a delegation of the council, on a courtesy call to the governor on Tuesday at Government House Jos.

We also want to lend our voice to the administration to focus attention on the state-owned media organizations.

“Plateau Radio Television Corporation and Plateau Publishing Corporation, publishers of Nigeria Standard Newspapers, should deliver on their mandates and project the true story of Plateau to the world,” she said.

Ayuku commended the Mutfwang’s administration for the efforts in addressing insecurity in the state, saying that peace was crucial to facilitate development in Plateau. She assured the government of the council’s support in fostering peaceful coexistence among different groups in the state.

She added that the council would also support their efforts toward finding long lasting solution to insecurity in the state. According to her, the visit is to introduce the new officials of NUJ who were elected in September, to the state government.

She assured the government of their cooperation, to enable them discharge their duties diligently for the good of the state.

“We want to assure you of the commitment and determination of members of the fourth estate of the realm in partnering with you, to fully harness the potentials of Plateau, ” she said.

She thanked the governor for appointing members of the council in his administration and urged him to consider more as there were many qualified journalists in the state. Responding, Mutfwang commended NUJ members for electing the first female Chairman of the council in the state and urged her to be good role model.

Represented by his Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, he urged journalists to criticise the government constructively to enable them deliver on the dividends of democracy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

