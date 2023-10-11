NUJ urges Plateau Govt to revamp state-owned media organisations

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau Council has tasked Plateau Government to revamp the state-owned media to achieve their mandate.

The Chairman of the council, Ayuku Pwaspo, made the call when she led a delegation of the council, on a courtesy call to the governor on Tuesday at Government House Jos.

“We also want to lend our voice to the administration to focus attention on the state-owned media organizations.

“Plateau Radio Television Corporation and Plateau Publishing Corporation, publishers of Nigeria Standard Newspapers, should deliver on their mandates and project the true story of Plateau to the world,” she said.

Ayuku commended the Mutfwang’s administration for the efforts in addressing insecurity in the state, saying that peace was crucial to facilitate development in Plateau. She assured the government of the council’s support in fostering peaceful coexistence among different groups in the state.

She added that the council would also support their efforts toward finding long lasting solution to insecurity in the state. According to her, the visit is to introduce the new officials of NUJ who were elected in September, to the state government.

She assured the government of their cooperation, to enable them discharge their duties diligently for the good of the state.

“We want to assure you of the commitment and determination of members of the fourth estate of the realm in partnering with you, to fully harness the potentials of Plateau, ” she said.

She thanked the governor for appointing members of the council in his administration and urged him to consider more as there were many qualified journalists in the state. Responding, Mutfwang commended NUJ members for electing the first female Chairman of the council in the state and urged her to be good role model.