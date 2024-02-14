NSCDC decries proliferation of unlicensed private guard outfits in Imo

The state corps Commandant, Matthew Ovye, said this at a stakeholders’ meeting between the command and representatives of PGCs in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ovye, who decried the activities of such unregistered PGCs said that criminal elements were taking advantage of their proliferation to commit crimes, while disguising as PGCs and deceiving unsuspecting members of the public.

He called on the leadership of the PGCs to “quickly report any persons found wanting to the NSCDC for appropriate action“.

He described PGCs as “building blocks” for security, considering their closeness to the grassroots and urged them to regularly provide security reports to the command as their regulatory body.

He said that the meeting was aimed at fostering synergy between NSCDC and PGCs by availing the companies of the opportunity for direct interaction with officers and men of the command.

He thanked the corps Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, for putting up reforms to address the challenges faced by PGCs and urged the Imo people to keep faith with the leadership of the NSCDC.

“As the regulatory body of the PGCs, the NSCDC remains committed to due process, especially in the light of the present security challenges and we assure Imo people that with this collaborative approach, we will effectively nip insecurity in the bud.

“To this end, PGCs must be fully registered by the government to be sure of who they really are and what activities they carry out, in view of the current security challenges.

“We, therefore, encourage those interested in patronising PGCs to come through NSCDC so as to play safe and not fall victim to deceit,“ he said.

In a remark, the Chairman, Imo chapter of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, Nicholas Nkemgaeme of Snipers Eyes Security, called for the training and streamlining of the activities of PGCs for uniformity of their activities nationwide.

Nkemgaeme, a lawyer and retired Commissioner of Police, said that the measure would help address the proliferation of quacks and unlicensed operators.