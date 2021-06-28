RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NRC apologises to passengers for Abuja-Kaduna train breakdown

News Agency Of Nigeria

The breakdown left passengers stranded for over three hours.

Kaduna-Abuja train (image used for illustrative purpose)
Kaduna-Abuja train (image used for illustrative purpose)

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has apologised to the passengers on board the KA2 train that left Rigasa on Monday morning and failed at Dutse section due to mechanical issues.

The Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, Mr Paschal Nnorli, made the apology in a statement on Monday.

"The NRC is by this medium tendering our sincere apology to all the passengers on board KA2 train that left Rigasa this morning and failed at Dutse section.

"The failure which was as a result of mechanical malfunction is highly regretted.

"This failure and consequent delay no doubt caused delays to subsequent train services from Abuja to Kaduna.

"The failed locomotive is currently receiving attention from our team of engineers and technicians at the Idu Locomotive Workshop," Nnorli said.

The manager, however, thanked its esteemed passengers for their patronage, while regretting inconveniences the breakdown would have caused them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the breakdown left passengers stranded for over three hours before a rescue locomotive was sent from Idu station in Abuja.

