Northern Pastors criticise Sweden over Quran burning, call for calm

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Pastors said Islam promotes peace, love and unity among all people and they are ready to defend the Holy Qur’an at any time.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna. [peacerevivalng]
On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, two Swedish protesters gathered outside Stockholm's central mosque and set fire to copies of the Holy Quran.

The Swedish police had attempted to prevent the act but were handicapped by the pronouncement of the country's Supreme Court that said police have no legal ground to stop the protesters.

The incident, which coincided with the beginning of the Eid al-Adha celebration, a significant festival in the Muslim calendar, has sparked anger across the world.

In their reactions, the co-director of the Interfaith Mediation Center, Reverend Dr. James Nobel and Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna, expressed disappointment with the Swedish government for sanctioning such an act.

The two clergymen insisted that Islam promotes peace, love, and unity among all people while declaring their commitment to defend the Muslim Holy Book at any time and any place.

The pastors noted that the incident may have a detrimental impact on global peace and stability.

To this end, they called on world leaders, particularly the European Union, to urgently address this issue and hold the perpetrators accountable.

In a plea for forgiveness and calmness, the men of God offered apologies to the entire Arab world and the Muslim community worldwide.

The Christian leaders appealed to the Muslim faithful to remain calm despite the wanton provocation, emphasising that they cannot remain silent as ambassadors of peace.

