Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau in a statement issued to newsmen in Jos on Sunday, by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described El-Rufai as resilient in achieving his goals.

Lalong who doubles as Chairman of the Forum, said that El-Rufia had made impact in shaping policies in the private and public sectors of the country.

“The celebrator has made impact in his different responsibilities to the nation. He has contributed in shaping policies in the private and public sectors.

“Your passion to serve with excellence is evident in how you have used the opportunities and challenges available to you as a Quantity Surveyor, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Minister, Governor, as well as member of various bodies in public and private sectors to shape policies,” Lalong said.

He commended El-Rufai for providing an enabling environment for the Forum to operate seamlessly at its headquarters located in Kaduna.

He also assured him that the Forum would continue to tap into his wealth of experience, in finding solutions to many challenges of the region and the nation at large.

Lalong prayed that God would continue to uphold the celebrator with diligence, honesty, compassion and determination to continue serving the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.