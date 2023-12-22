ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NOA decries police extortion of Dutch tourist, labels officers unpatriotic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The act was regrettable and shameful because the real Nigerian spirit abhors stealing in whatever guise.

NOA DG, Lanre-Onilu [Kwara State Government]
NOA DG, Lanre-Onilu [Kwara State Government]

Recommended articles

Its Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, commended the Nigerian Police for swiftly disowning, arresting and dismissing the personnel from the force

Issa-Onilu said the act was regrettable and shameful because the real Nigerian spirit in us abhors stealing in whatever guise. According to him, these are not real Nigerians, as real Nigerian is honest, dedicated, courteous and hardworking. No real Nigerian will descend this low to demand bribes from a tourist.

"Let it be known that this is not us, this is definitely not the ‘Real Nigerian Spirit,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issa-Onilu praised the Dutch Lady tourist for taking the bold step of reporting to the authorities.

What they have done is totally against the laws of our country and it behoves on everyone of us.

"Report such unruly behaviour to the constituted authorities for prompt disciplinary action,” D-G stated.

Issa-Onilu said the proposed lifestyle charter to be unveiled soon by the government on real Nigerian values. He noted that the government would spell out the promise of the country to its citizens and the citizen’s codes of duty to the country.

“This is above religious, tribal or political party sentiments, the government will not tolerate any act that put our country in a disreputable stance amongst nations”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issa-Onilu urged all Nigerians to embrace the ‘New Dawn’ of our Renewed Hope in the real Nigerian spirit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NOA decries police extortion of Dutch tourist, labels officers unpatriotic

NOA decries police extortion of Dutch tourist, labels officers unpatriotic

Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Niger Delta entrepreneur hails Tinubu for re-opening PH Refinery

Niger Delta entrepreneur hails Tinubu for re-opening PH Refinery

AfDB president, Adesina receives Obafemi Awolowo leadership prize

AfDB president, Adesina receives Obafemi Awolowo leadership prize

Investigator spills new details of alleged financial crimes under Emefiele

Investigator spills new details of alleged financial crimes under Emefiele

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil [zeenews]

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana [Ministry of Defence]

Let’s stay and salvage Nigeria - Perm sec appeals to doctors, health workers