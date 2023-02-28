ADVERTISEMENT
No violence recorded during Saturday’s elections in Ogun – Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ogun, on Tuesday said that no violence was recorded during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the state.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.
Oyeyemi noted that the state did not record any violence due to strong synergy between the police and other sister security agencies.

“I also want to commend the electorate for their peaceful conduct and patience during the elections,” he said.

The PPRO implored residents to continue to be law abiding, urging them to be more security conscious and report any strange movements around their environments.

Oyeyemi reiterated the command’s commitment to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state.

He also encouraged aggrieved persons to channel such complaints through the appropriate channel to seek redress rather than resort to self help.

