No student will drop out of school under my watch, Tinubu vows

He gave the reassurance at the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Tinubu, who was a visitor to the school and represented by Professor King-David Terna Yawe of the National University Commission (NUC), said his government wasn't oblivious of the challenges bedevilling Nigeria's higher education sector.

The President noted that his government was making deliberate efforts to address those challenges, highlighting the student loan bill he signed into law shortly after his inauguration as a step towards the solution.

“My government would not shirk its responsibilities in this regard. We will ensure that educational institutions get their dues to perform their statutory duties optimally. To put this in motion, one of my first actions as the president of Nigeria after my inauguration was the signing of the student loan bill into law," he said.

Tinubu added, “This act will enable indigent students in all our tertiary institutions to have access to interest-free loans, which they would pay back at their convenience in the future when they are gainfully employed. Under my watch, and as I have said in my manifesto, no student will drop out of school as a result of inability to pay school charges.”