No recruitment into Immigration, NSCDC, Correctional - FG warns Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The board stated categorically that the various online publications on recruitment in the services under its purview are fictitious and should be disregarded

A statement by the Secretary to the board, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, on Saturday in Abuja, said there was however, no recruitment into either the immigration, NSCDC or Correctional service as being rumoured on social media.

Ahmed assured applicants, who had applied to be employed into FFS, that they would be duly notified via their phone numbers and email addresses they provided during the online registration.

“The board wishes to state categorically that the various online publications on recruitment in the services under its purview are fictitious and should be disregarded.

“Also, the board wishes to warn members of the public to be wary of the activities of these fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers,“ Ja’afaru said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

