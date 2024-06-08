No more lodging of underage girls in hotels, FG warns proprietors

Conveying the warning at the ‘Unlock Training and Grants’ ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, June 8, 2024, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, said the government would clamp down on any defaulters.

Organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, Abiola Arogundade, the programme saw 200 young entrepreneurs receive ₦100m.

The Minister disclosed that hoteliers, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been directed to mount a signpost outside their facilities warning prospective clients not to lodge any underage girls on their premises.

She also read the riot acts to school proprietors across the country, warning that they should do everything to curb bullying of students either by their colleagues or the teaching staff.

“Nigeria must be better. From 20th (June), we have directed hotels to put a sign outside from the Ministry of Women. No lodging of underage girls. (Otherwise) what happened in Niger State will be an understatement of what will happen in the FCT and I mean it.

“No more lodging of underage girls and no more bullying in schools,” Kennedy-Ohanenye said.