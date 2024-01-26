ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No going back on styrofoam ban —  Lagos Govt insists

Bayo Wahab

Wahab said the enforcement of the could be extended by three weeks to allow producers and entrepreneurs in the hospitality business to exhaust their stock.

A growing number of countries are taking a stand and banning styrofoam altogether. [TheCable]
A growing number of countries are taking a stand and banning styrofoam altogether. [TheCable]

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated this on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, during a consultative meeting with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Restaurant and Food Services Proprietor Association of Nigeria (REFSPAN).

Wahab said the enforcement of the could be extended by three weeks to allow producers and entrepreneurs in the hospitality business to exhaust their stock.

The commissioner said this after the representatives of MAN, Okpe Sunday, and REFSPAN, Olaoye Kazeem begged the state government for more time to exhaust their stock.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “This conversation has been ongoing for over three years, waiting for the big bold step of enforcement. Enough damage has been done to the health of the people, state and environment.

“The number of lives that have been lost following effects of the use of Styrofoam, destruction of the ecosystem and aquatic life, as well as the menace brought upon the environment, cannot be quantified.

“The rippling effect of Styrofoam on the healthcare system is enormous, and appeals to hold the ban are like wanting people to take poison for longer to mitigate manufacturers’ commercial losses.

“Government is putting a human face to this ban by giving a three-month moratorium to producers and entrepreneurs in the hospitality business. They should also know that leadership and governance involve taking tough decisions.”

When announcing the ban, Wahab said it was necessary due to the menace the ‘takeaway packs’ and other single-use plastics are causing the environment.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No going back on styrofoam ban —  Lagos Govt insists

No going back on styrofoam ban —  Lagos Govt insists

NGO raises alarm over increasing rate of out-of-school girls

NGO raises alarm over increasing rate of out-of-school girls

Atiku wants President Tinubu to explain $3.3bn loan taken by NNPCL

Atiku wants President Tinubu to explain $3.3bn loan taken by NNPCL

Families of 22 deceased policemen receive ₦41m in Jigawa

Families of 22 deceased policemen receive ₦41m in Jigawa

Chrisland: Mother denies knowledge of late daughter’s chats about fainting

Chrisland: Mother denies knowledge of late daughter’s chats about fainting

Same-sex marriage, bestiality prohibited in Nigeria, Police warn

Same-sex marriage, bestiality prohibited in Nigeria, Police warn

70km new roads completed in Lagos West Senatorial District – Sanwo-Olu

70km new roads completed in Lagos West Senatorial District – Sanwo-Olu

Kano Fire Service stops man from hanging himself over ₦2m failed visa deal

Kano Fire Service stops man from hanging himself over ₦2m failed visa deal

I can’t be intimidated out of Edo governorship race - Shaibu

I can’t be intimidated out of Edo governorship race - Shaibu

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric(BusinessDay)

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric

Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

An illustrative image of a Nigerian prison [Dataphyte]

Polaris Bank staff sent to prison over alleged ₦16.6bn fraud