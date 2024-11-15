ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kyari under fire for alleged ₦3 trillion fuel importation scandal at NNPCL

Segun Adeyemi

The coalition urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt further payments for fuel imports, demanding regulatory scrutiny into the financial and quality aspects of imported fuel

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 15, CELT's Executive Director, Henry Owolabi, criticised NNPCL’s Group CEO, Mele Kyari, for favouring fuel imports over domestic refining.

Between October 1 and November 11, Nigeria imported 1.5 million metric tonnes of premium motor spirit, 414,018 metric tonnes of diesel, and 13,500 metric tonnes of aviation fuel.

Owolabi condemned this practice, citing the Dangote Refinery’s capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil daily as a viable alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kyari’s deliberate sabotage of our refineries is criminal,” Owolabi asserted, adding that the importation exacerbates Nigeria’s currency challenges.

READ ALSO: I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

CELT claimed Kyari’s actions undermine President Bola Tinubu’s policies aimed at strengthening the naira through domestic crude sales to local refineries.

“This irresponsible importation compromises the naira and disrespects the President’s efforts to stabilise the economy,” Owolabi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt further payments for fuel imports, demanding regulatory scrutiny into the financial and quality aspects of imported fuel.

“Kyari and his cronies should source their own foreign exchange if they insist on importing what we can produce locally,” CELT declared.

READ ALSO: Kyari, NNPCL under fire over $2bn Port Harcourt Refinery project

Calling for Kyari’s dismissal, CELT emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in NNPCL operations. The group also advocated prioritising domestic refining to ensure energy security, reduce costs, and promote economic growth.

“This scandal is a wake-up call for the government to invest in functional refineries and redirect funds towards critical sectors like healthcare and education,” Owolabi concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kyari under fire for alleged ₦3 trillion fuel importation scandal at NNPCL

Kyari under fire for alleged ₦3 trillion fuel importation scandal at NNPCL

Nigeria’s farming population declines - women to drive 40% agricultural revival

Nigeria’s farming population declines - women to drive 40% agricultural revival

Emotional scenes as late COAS Lagbaja laid to rest in Abuja

Emotional scenes as late COAS Lagbaja laid to rest in Abuja

Respect people’s rights, uphold peaceful election - Tinubu urges Ondo

Respect people’s rights, uphold peaceful election - Tinubu urges Ondo

Nigeria needs 11.6m toilets to achieve 2030 Open Defecation-Free goal – Minister

Nigeria needs 11.6m toilets to achieve 2030 Open Defecation-Free goal – Minister

Police capture 2 suspects for murder and robbery of Enugu market chairman

Police capture 2 suspects for murder and robbery of Enugu market chairman

Commission hands over 22,307 out-of-school children to FCT for enrollment

Commission hands over 22,307 out-of-school children to FCT for enrollment

Gas cylinder explosion damages 6 vehicles at filling station, no lives lost

Gas cylinder explosion damages 6 vehicles at filling station, no lives lost

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in [NAN]

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

Olalere Olayinka [NAN]

Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA [Presidency]

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes [Twitter:NAF]

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes