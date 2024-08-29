ADVERTISEMENT
NNPCL announces crackdown of 72 illegal refineries in 1 week

Segun Adeyemi

The week-long crackdown also led to the discovery of 33 illegal oil connections and eight oil spills, which NNPCL attributed to vandalism.

NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari.
NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari. [Twitter:@IUWakilii]

This discovery highlights the growing menace of oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the region.

In a recent video report, NNPCL disclosed that a significant military operation led to the apprehension of a vessel with 12 suspects on board in the Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa State.

According to NNPCL, the tugboat was found carrying stolen Shell Petroleum Development Company flow lines.

"The tugboat was caught loaded with stolen Shell Petroleum Development Company flow lines," NNPCL reported, emphasising the severe extent of the theft.

READ ALSO: NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

Additionally, 46 automatic identification system infractions were recorded at sea, and 24 wooden boats loaded with stolen crude were intercepted in Rivers and Bayelsa States. On land, several vehicles transporting stolen crude oil were also seized across the three states.

"From August 17 to 23, 204 incidents of oil theft were recorded by different incident sources," NNPCL revealed, underscoring the scale of the problem.

In total, 42 suspects have been arrested in connection with these incidents as NNPCL and the military intensify their efforts to curb the illegal oil trade in Nigeria.

