ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero arrested amidst Owerri protest

Ima Elijah

Details surrounding Ajaero's arrest and the charges against him remain unclear at this point.

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]
Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Ajaero was apprehended by heavily armed policemen from the NLC State Council Secretariat and taken to an undisclosed location.

The arrest came amidst ongoing protests and strikes led by the NLC across the state, protesting against what they termed as a lack of respect for workers' rights and unpaid salaries, among other issues.

The news of Ajaero's arrest was confirmed by Benson Uper, the Head of Media at the NLC Headquarters, through a WhatsApp message sent to Channels Television.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NLC, a prominent workers' union in Nigeria, had organised a widespread protest in Owerri to address the grievances of the workers.

The arrest of their president has only fueled the anger and frustration among the protesters, who demand justice and fair treatment for the country's workforce.

Details surrounding Ajaero's arrest and the charges against him remain unclear at this point.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Jigawa plans to adopt drip irrigation, increase crop yield by 60%

Jigawa plans to adopt drip irrigation, increase crop yield by 60%

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero arrested amidst Owerri protest

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero arrested amidst Owerri protest

Cross River pensioners express dissatisfaction over 2 cups of rice palliative

Cross River pensioners express dissatisfaction over 2 cups of rice palliative

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers