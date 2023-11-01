BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero arrested amidst Owerri protest

Ajaero was apprehended by heavily armed policemen from the NLC State Council Secretariat and taken to an undisclosed location.

The arrest came amidst ongoing protests and strikes led by the NLC across the state, protesting against what they termed as a lack of respect for workers' rights and unpaid salaries, among other issues.

The news of Ajaero's arrest was confirmed by Benson Uper, the Head of Media at the NLC Headquarters, through a WhatsApp message sent to Channels Television.

The NLC, a prominent workers' union in Nigeria, had organised a widespread protest in Owerri to address the grievances of the workers.

The arrest of their president has only fueled the anger and frustration among the protesters, who demand justice and fair treatment for the country's workforce.