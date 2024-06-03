NLC member wants Senators to be on minimum wage to feel workers’ pain

Currently, the minimum wage for Nigerian workers is ₦30,000 and the labour union wants it to be increased to almost ₦500,000

While addressing journalists in Lagos amid the nationwide strike declared by the labour union, the NLC member said the suffering is unbearable.

“I said the suffering is too much, yes. When you get paid, within two or three days, the salary is nowhere to be found. Is that not suffering? The suffering is too much.

“The Federal Government, the NLC, and the TUC keep going to the roundtable, they’ve been on this roundtable for so long. They don’t feel they should be putting ₦200 today, ₦300 tomorrow, ₦500 the next day for our minimum wage. Enough is enough. For them to know where the shoe pinches us, let the Senate put their salaries on this minimum wage, and let’s see what would happen. Let it go round so they would know where the shoe pinches,” Bamgbose said.

The NLC embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, June 3, 2024, after the Federal Government failed to accept their demands on minimum wage.

The union had asked the FG to increase the wage from ₦30,000 to ₦497,000.