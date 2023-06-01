The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal – NLC tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Upah assured that the NLC would keep Nigerians informed on its next line of action after its meetings.

No plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal – NLC tells Nigerians.
No plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal – NLC tells Nigerians.

Recommended articles

Benson Upah, Head of Information and Public Affairs at the NLC made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja.

Upah urged members of the public to disregard stories in the rumour mill that it would call workers out on strike from June 2 as the stories did not emanate from the congress.

“Our attention has been drawn to stories circulating in the social media claiming that the NLC would begin protest action on June 2 against the increase in the pump price of petrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In as much as we are outraged by this mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to Nigerians, we have no plan to start any action on June 2.

“What we do have for now are organ meetings slated for June 2 to deliberate on the price issue,’’ he stated.

Upah assured that the NLC would keep Nigerians informed on its next line of action after its meetings.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fuel subsidy not budgeted for in 2023 budget – NNPC boss claims

Fuel subsidy not budgeted for in 2023 budget – NNPC boss claims

No plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal – NLC tells Nigerians

No plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal – NLC tells Nigerians

Tinubu meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila, insists on right choice for NASS leadership

Tinubu meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila, insists on right choice for NASS leadership

I was forced to sign election result sheets, Atiku’s witness tells tribunal

I was forced to sign election result sheets, Atiku’s witness tells tribunal

That's bad - Trump reacts as Joe Biden tumbles on Air Force stage

That's bad - Trump reacts as Joe Biden tumbles on Air Force stage

Declare state of emergency on drug abuse, Reps tell Tinubu

Declare state of emergency on drug abuse, Reps tell Tinubu

CSOs task Tinubu on implementation of tobacco control laws

CSOs task Tinubu on implementation of tobacco control laws

Orji Kalu congratulates Uzodinma, tasks him on new role

Orji Kalu congratulates Uzodinma, tasks him on new role

Oba of Benin writes Tinubu, demands more opportunity for youths

Oba of Benin writes Tinubu, demands more opportunity for youths

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others