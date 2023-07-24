NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

Farah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Monday, July 24, 2023 that the data bank would digitise operations in road, air, marine, rail and pipeline transportations.

He explained that the digital technology was being developed in collaboration with the Intelligence Transport System (ITS) UK and other key stakeholders in the transport and logistics sector.

The director-general said that the data bank would trigger robust intelligence and seamless operations in the transportation sector, if efficiently deployed. According to him, the essence is to position the institute at the centre of transport intelligence in the country.

”Data is a critical issue in intelligence gathering. Lack of comprehensive data in the logistics and transport industry is a major challenge in the country.

”This technology will enable key players in the sector to monitor vehicular movement across the country,” he said.

The director-general stated that with the data bank, traffic volumes and passenger movement could be monitored from NITT networks nationwide. Farah said the institute was doing everything possible to ensure effective data protection and management.

”We are deploying the right technology, we shall ensure that information in the database are safeguarded for proper utilisation.