ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

News Agency Of Nigeria

NITT, DG noted that with the data bank, traffic volumes and passenger movement could be monitored from NITT networks nationwide.

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector
NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

Recommended articles

Farah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Monday, July 24, 2023 that the data bank would digitise operations in road, air, marine, rail and pipeline transportations.

He explained that the digital technology was being developed in collaboration with the Intelligence Transport System (ITS) UK and other key stakeholders in the transport and logistics sector.

The director-general said that the data bank would trigger robust intelligence and seamless operations in the transportation sector, if efficiently deployed. According to him, the essence is to position the institute at the centre of transport intelligence in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Data is a critical issue in intelligence gathering. Lack of comprehensive data in the logistics and transport industry is a major challenge in the country.

”This technology will enable key players in the sector to monitor vehicular movement across the country,” he said.

The director-general stated that with the data bank, traffic volumes and passenger movement could be monitored from NITT networks nationwide. Farah said the institute was doing everything possible to ensure effective data protection and management.

”We are deploying the right technology, we shall ensure that information in the database are safeguarded for proper utilisation.

”This national data bank project will be a game changer for the transport and logistics sector. It will promote intelligence in the sector,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS

Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD

'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD

10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood

No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood

Osodeke urges review of hike in public school fees, fears impact on the poor

Osodeke urges review of hike in public school fees, fears impact on the poor

Anyanwu vows to tackle insecurity, neglect in Imo state

Anyanwu vows to tackle insecurity, neglect in Imo state

'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas

'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security