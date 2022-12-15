Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63
Seriki's children announced his death in a notice on Thursday.
Seriki whose death was announced in a notice signed by his children on Thursday, December 15, 2022, died at the age of 63.
“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much-loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Demola Seriki, on December 15, 2022.
“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain,” the notice said.
Details later…
