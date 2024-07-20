RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians want NMDPRA boss sacked for anti-Dangote refinery comments

Nurudeen Shotayo

NMDPRA boss recently said the diesel being churned out from the Dangote refinery doesn't meet the required quality for Nigerian consumers.

During the week, Ahmed dropped a bombshell when he revealed that the quality of the diesel produced by the 20 billion dollar Dangote refinery is inferior to the ones imported into the country.

He stressed that diesel from the refinery has a high sulphur content of about 1,000 parts per million.

He also said Dangote had requested the Federal Government stop importing refined petroleum products into Nigeria - a request he said the government would not grant because the country can't depend on one refinery to feed the nation.

Addressing the company's claim that the NMDPRA was issuing licences to some traders to import dirty fuel into Nigeria, Ahmed noted that Dangote fuel had a larger sulphur content.

He added that the refinery is still at the pre-commissioning stage and has not been licensed by the agency.

“So, in terms of quality, currently the AGO quality in terms of sulphur is the lowest as far as the West African requirement of 50 ppm is concerned.

“Dangote refinery and some modular refineries, like Waltersmith refinery and Aradel refinery, are producing between 650 to 1,200ppm. So, in terms of quality, their product is much more inferior to the imported quality,” he alleged.

Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote Pulse Nigeria

However, reactions on social media have shown that many Nigerians were displeased with the NMDPRA boss' remarks about the indigenous private refinery owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

While expressing their grievances, some netizens called on the President to remove Ahmed while others asked him to be suspended.

  • The interview granted by Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA was a reckless statement. The refinery is in the stages of completion and commissioning. They are producing AGO and it is normal for their sulphur level to be high for now. That their products are inferior is an unfortunate statement that indicates that he has a personal grudge against Aliko Dangote. I do hope that the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri will issue him a query. Don’t introduce politics of refinery and IOCS into this laudable project of Dangote. - @Woye
  • This is a strategy to frustrate Dangote refinery. This has been the game of the oil cabals that has made a whole country not have a single functioning refinery for years. They should allow him to be selling the inferior one to us like that, we will buy it. - @Dankatsina50
  • He should be immediately relieved of his duties to prevent the damaging impression that his actions were endorsed by those at the top - @OhiozojeAugustine
  • It’s a very deliberate reckless talk that should warrant a query from the government. This is an obvious economic sabotage and that guy needs to be suspended. - @realist_waley
  • This is your own selfish agenda. Why do we need to import when we already have Dangote producing legally? Truly, Dangote is right then, that the oil cabals are more dangerous than drug cabals.- @Talk2me001
  • I hope the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor and Minister of Finance are listening to this man. We are talking about promoting local production and exports to reduce demand for foreign exchange and strengthen the naira. He and the oil marketers are rather focused on their selfish interest to keep importing and depressing the naira. - @Gviev
  • Farouk Ahmed is the face of the cabal’s frustrating and sabotaging campaign against local refining of our crude oil. In China and other developed countries, Farouk has no reason to remain in that office as CEO. This same reason is why all the refineries in Nigeria can’t work. - Dr. Abdullahi Mohammed
  • Oga, is it Dangote that made the government-owned refineries moribund for decades? or has Dangote stopped any other person from building a refinery? We know the enemies of our country. - Johnson Ayodeji
  • This statement is self-indicting. If Dangote has not been licensed, why is he being allowed to sell diesel? If Dangote can meet our local needs, why do we need to import? We can restrict import without compromising energy security. - Sola Solarin
  • Farouk Ahmed’s statement that Dangote refinery product is inferior compared to imported ones and shouldn’t be relied on is clearly a sabotage! He must be part of the cabal in the oil industry working to see the end of Dangote refinery. He should be sacked! #SackFaroukNow. - @olusegunIfade
  • Honestly, Ahmed’s statement was completely sabotage to the whole investment on Dangote refinery and Foreign Direct Investment. He should be queried and investigation should commence immediately to get to the root cause of his statement in order to prevent future occurrence. - Olatunji Olalekan
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Nigerians want NMDPRA boss sacked for anti-Dangote refinery comments

