Nigerians want NMDPRA boss sacked for anti-Dangote refinery comments

During the week, Ahmed dropped a bombshell when he revealed that the quality of the diesel produced by the 20 billion dollar Dangote refinery is inferior to the ones imported into the country.

He stressed that diesel from the refinery has a high sulphur content of about 1,000 parts per million.

He also said Dangote had requested the Federal Government stop importing refined petroleum products into Nigeria - a request he said the government would not grant because the country can't depend on one refinery to feed the nation.

Addressing the company's claim that the NMDPRA was issuing licences to some traders to import dirty fuel into Nigeria, Ahmed noted that Dangote fuel had a larger sulphur content.

He added that the refinery is still at the pre-commissioning stage and has not been licensed by the agency.

“So, in terms of quality, currently the AGO quality in terms of sulphur is the lowest as far as the West African requirement of 50 ppm is concerned.

“Dangote refinery and some modular refineries, like Waltersmith refinery and Aradel refinery, are producing between 650 to 1,200ppm. So, in terms of quality, their product is much more inferior to the imported quality,” he alleged.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerians call for Ahmed's sack for anti-Dangote refinery remarks

However, reactions on social media have shown that many Nigerians were displeased with the NMDPRA boss' remarks about the indigenous private refinery owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

While expressing their grievances, some netizens called on the President to remove Ahmed while others asked him to be suspended.

Below are reactions from Nigerians on X;