Nigerians lament as passport applicants face online payment glitches

Segun Adeyemi

The continued malfunction has left many passport applicants counting their losses and demanding a swift resolution.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recently increased passport processing fees to ₦100k. [Getty Images]
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recently increased passport processing fees to ₦100k.

The online payment system has encountered technical difficulties, leaving many applicants stranded and frustrated.

The NIS confirmed the issue in a statement titled "Technical Glitches with Online Payment Platform," acknowledging the downtime and expressing regret for the public's inconvenience.

The agency assured citizens that efforts are underway to restore seamless service as soon as possible.

Despite these assurances, many Nigerians have voiced their dissatisfaction with the prolonged disruption. Lagos-based fintech analyst Epa Stevens pointed out the challenges, noting, "Platforms like Interswitch and Remita have supported the Treasury Single Account (TSA) effectively.

"However, with NIS transitioning to a new payment platform, we've witnessed a breakdown. This disrupts services and raises concerns about the platform's ability to handle the demands of the TSA effectively."

According to The Nation, Michael Adigun is among those affected, as he is unable to pay for his new passport.

Similarly, Obinna Okafor, an importer urgently needing to travel to China, lamented, "NIS should provide an alternative payment channel."



Last week, Pulse Nigeria reported that the NIS increased the fees for processing and acquiring Nigerian Passports.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NIS spokesman, DCI Kenneth Udo, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Udo said the Federal Government approved the upward review to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.





