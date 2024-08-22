Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Lamide Akinola, General Manager, Glovo Nigeria, made this known in a report on Thursday in commemoration of the World Jollof Day celebrated on August 22.

Akinola said the surge reflected Nigeria’s growing appetite for convenient access to the nation’s beloved dish through the Glovo app. She noted that lunchtime dominated as the prime time for enjoying jollof rice, capturing 60% of total consumption.

She said that Nigerians had also shown their willingness to invest more in their favourite meal with spending on jollof rice increasing by 65% compared to 2023.

“July 26, 2024, was the day with the highest volume of jollof rice orders, with an astounding 57 orders delivered per minute, or nearly one every second.

“Other notable dates include July 18, 2024, and December 20, 2023, which ranked second and third, respectively.

“March 2024 emerged as the month with the highest number of jollof rice deliveries, followed closely by December 2023 and February 2024, the month of love.

“Fridays have solidified their place as the ultimate jollof rice feast day, accounting for 15.5% of weekly consumption, followed by Thursdays and Wednesdays,” she said.

Akinola noted that Nigeria continues to lead the global jollof rice race, accounting for 86% of worldwide consumption.

She said that outside Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Poland, and Italy were emerging as notable consumers with the fastest-growing markets including Italy (+73%), Kenya (+56%), and Ivory Coast (+25%).

“The growth we’ve recorded in jollof rice orders over the past 12 months underscores Glovo’s commitment to bringing Nigeria’s beloved dishes to the forefront.

“This milestone reflects our dedication to providing Nigerians with unparalleled variety and convenience, ensuring that our customers can enjoy their favourite jollof rice dishes whenever they crave them.

“Our platform’s ability to offer all the varieties Nigerians love is a testament to the strong partnerships we have built with local restaurants, ensuring we meet our customers’ expectations,” she added.