Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

According to NiMet, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna States during the morning hours on Wednesday in the northern region.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kano, Borno, Katsina, Adamawa, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara, Kebbi and Jigawa States during afternoon and evening hours.

In the North Central region, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Niger states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Kwara States.

“In the southern region, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours,” it said.

It predicted intermittent rains over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, Rivers, Cross River, Delta and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba and Adamawa States during the morning hours in the northern region. It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba States later in the day.

"ln the North Central region, rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau and Benue States during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Kwara and Benue States.

“In the southern cities, intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu and Anambra States during the morning hours,” it stated.

NiMet envisaged intermittent rains over parts of Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States later in the day. The agency predicted thunderstorms are over parts of Adamawa and Taraba States in the northern region during the Friday morning hours.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara States later in the day. According to NiMet, rains are expected over parts of Nasarawa and Niger during the morning hours in the North Central region.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger States.

“In the southern cities, cloudy skies are expected in the morning hours. Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over the Inland cities with prospects of intermittent rains over the Coastal cities,” it added.

It urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas as high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.

According to NiMet, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, the public should take adequate precautions and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

"Public are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it noted.

