Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

CDS stated that the return of the three countries to the regional bloc is necessary to defeat the insecurity ravaging the region, especially insurgency.

Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa and Nigerien Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Mousa Barmo [NAN]
Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa and Nigerien Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Mousa Barmo [NAN]

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja. The photographs released by Gusau on the visit revealed that Musa was received by the Nigerien Chief of Defence Staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This followed their expulsion after they truncated democratic governance in their countries. The Nigerian defence chief, who is Chairman of the ECOWAS Committee of Defence Chiefs, had during a recent meeting in Abuja, called for the return of the three countries to the regional bloc.

Musa said that the return of the three countries to the regional bloc was necessary to defeat the insecurity ravaging the region, especially insurgency.

He said that efforts were ongoing to ensure that the three countries were back, adding that all hands must be on deck to curtail insecurity in West Africa. Today’s visit to Niamey, however, may not be unconnected to the call for the return of the nations to the ECOWAS.

