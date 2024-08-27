Nigeria to strengthen Mpox response with vaccine donation from US govt

Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director of NPHCDA, acknowledged the vaccine donation by the American government on Tuesday in Abuja, noting that it signified more than just the acquisition of medical supplies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JYNNEOS is a third-generation vaccine licensed to prevent smallpox and Mpox.

It is recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) for individuals at risk of exposure to orthopoxvirus infections, including mpox.

Since the 2022 pox outbreak, JYNNEOS has been the primary vaccine used in the US It is based on the live attenuated Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) virus, which does not replicate efficiently in humans.

JYNNEOS is also known as Imvamune or Imvanex internationally and is fully licensed in the U.S. for use in adults aged 18 and older.

It became commercially available in the U.S. as of April 1, 2024.

Aina said that the handover was a testament to the power of international cooperation in the face of global health challenges.

He extended gratitude to the American government for its generous donation.

The DG highlighted that this act of solidarity reinforced the strong bond between Nigeria and the United States, and underscores their shared commitment to global health security.

“Nigeria experienced a significant outbreak of Mpox in 2022, but the recent resurgence of cases has underscored the virus’s ongoing threat.

“The declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that Mpox is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern has further emphasised the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures,” he said.

He said that the NPHCDA was committed to ensuring that the vaccines were distributed equitably and efficiently to those at highest risk.

“The strategy will prioritise frontline workers, individuals with close contact with confirmed Mpox cases, and vulnerable populations.

“The agency plans to work closely with state and local health authorities to implement a targeted vaccination programme that maximises the impact of these limited but crucial resources.

“We will continue to strengthen our surveillance systems in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), enhancing our ability to detect and respond rapidly to new cases,” he said.

He said that vaccination was, however, just one aspect of a comprehensive approach to combating Mpox.

According to him, public awareness is also a critical component of the strategy, with plans to intensify efforts to educate the public about MPOX, its symptoms, transmission routes, and preventive measures.

He called for the full cooperation of the press, including print, electronic, and new media, in empowering citizens with knowledge to reduce the risk of transmission and promote early reporting of suspected cases.

He urged all sectors of society; healthcare providers, community leaders, NGOs, and citizens, to join in this crucial endeavour.

“Through collective action and shared responsibility, we can create a robust defence against this virus and protect the health of all Nigerians,” he said.

NAN recalls that Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, has posed an ongoing challenge in Nigeria, with sporadic cases historically managed.

The current outbreak has, however, heightened the urgency of response efforts.