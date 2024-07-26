Nigeria needs peace, stability to achieve mandate, not protests - Youth Minister

Ibrahim appealed in Abuja when members of the newly constituted National Students Management Council (NSMC) visited her. The group was led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Sunday Asefon as the chairman.

She said that the country needed peace and stability to achieve its mandate. Ibrahim advised the young people not to engage in any activity that would not be law-abiding.

According to her, the government understands the pains the current economic hardships and high-cost food items have caused.

"Government is already addressing these issues.

“The economic hardships that we are facing today is not limited to Nigeria.

“Since COVID-19 struck, the global economy has not quite recovered,” she said.

Ibrahim said that students remained core in the nation’s development and are key in the activities of the ministry. She said the quality of the students at all levels of education in the country determined how strong the nation was whether in the formal or informal sector.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the government to the welfare of students, saying the current administration of President Bola Tinubu has enunciated various programmes to address the needs of the students.

“The student loan scheme is one of the profound policies in that direction.

“The ministry will work with the council in mainstreaming issues of youth and students in the country,” she added.

According to her, Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Youth Development Bank and that the Bank will take care of young people who want to go into entrepreneurship. She said that such would bridge the gap in accessing funds.

The minister said that the 42 Youth Development Centres across the country would be rehabilitated into centres of excellence. According to her, the centres will be in partnership with the private sector for effective service delivery and sustainability.

A member of the council, Jacob Ternenge, a Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Youth and Student Affairs to the Governor of Benue State, said the council was against the planned protest.

According to him, they will do everything possible to prevail on students and youth across the country to reject the protest. Another member, Sunday Asefon, earlier said the body has agreed to work with the ministries of Youth Development and Education as well as Tinubu to achieve his aims and objectives for the education sector.