ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria lost ₦16.25trn to crude oil theft in 11 years - Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, recently, Nigeria’s OPEC quota was reduced from 1.742 million barrels per day to 1.38 million barrels per day.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, [TheNation]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, [TheNation]

Recommended articles

The speaker said this while inaugurating the ad hoc committee to investigate crude oil theft and loss of revenue in Abuja.

He said the menace of crude oil theft had hampered the growth of the country’s oil production, with between five and 30 per cent of crude oil production lost daily.

He said that critical agencies in the oil and gas sector like the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Petroleum Resources among others failed to honour invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Al-Hassan Ado-Doguwa, the speaker said if decisive action was not taken to address the issue, the country may be thrown into a deeper fiscal crisis.

This according to him is due to dwindling revenue from the oil and gas sector.

Quoting data from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Abbas said Nigeria’s oil production declined from 2.51 million barrels per day in 2005 to 1.77 million barrels per day in 2020.

He said “NEITI reports also show that 619 million barrels of crude valued at 46 billion dollars were stolen in the period 2009 to 2020″.

He added that Nigeria had continually failed to meet its daily production quota as set by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, recently, Nigeria’s OPEC quota was reduced from 1.742 million barrels per day to 1.38 million barrels per day.

“Yet, the country is still struggling to meet this quota as daily production output was 1.184 million barrels per day and 1.249 million barrels per day in May and June 2023 respectively.

“On the average, current daily production output is a far cry from the budget assumption of 1.69 million per day. The implication is clearly manifest in the economic crisis that the country is facing.”

He said the nation had been facing a major fiscal crisis, adding that global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine had continued to cast a cloud of uncertainty on the oil and gas industry.

Al-hassa Runrum, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee said the volume of losses occasioned by oil theft in the country and its associated impact on the economy was unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this would not be tolerated by any government, who sincerely loves its citizens.

He added that such act of sabotage and breach on the nation’s security and sovereignty makes a caricature of the nation’s pride

“It is an affront on the government and its institutions, which must be tackled without further delay,’’ he said.

He said the committee was determined to bring the ugly trend to an end otherwise there might be no future for “our children who have not yet “japed’’ to other countries in search of survival.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obsolete equipment bane of Nigeria’s health sector – Minister

Obsolete equipment bane of Nigeria’s health sector – Minister

UNN VC, others celebrate first solar energy researcher in Nigeria

UNN VC, others celebrate first solar energy researcher in Nigeria

Ogun govt pays 40% peculiar allowance to workers

Ogun govt pays 40% peculiar allowance to workers

Gov Akeredolu’s wife confirms husband’s return to Nigeria

Gov Akeredolu’s wife confirms husband’s return to Nigeria

Why I pioneer first private university in Nigeria – Igbinedion

Why I pioneer first private university in Nigeria – Igbinedion

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa–Bwari road project

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa–Bwari road project

Tribunal affirms Adeola as Ogun West Senator

Tribunal affirms Adeola as Ogun West Senator

Abayomi, Omotosho sail through as Lagos Assembly rejects 2 commissioner-nominees

Abayomi, Omotosho sail through as Lagos Assembly rejects 2 commissioner-nominees

Nigeria lost ₦16.25trn to crude oil theft in 11 years - Speaker

Nigeria lost ₦16.25trn to crude oil theft in 11 years - Speaker

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses