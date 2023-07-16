ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria has paid AU 2023 financial obligations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the major financial contributors to the AU, alongside four other member-states.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The confirmation was made on Saturday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Adamu Lamuwa, on the sidelines of the 43rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU in Nairobi, Kenya.

This is contained in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Press, State House on Saturday in Abuja.

Lamuwa explained that the payment demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to its responsibilities as an AU member-state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He praised President Bola Tinubu for living up to expectations not only as the Chairperson of ECOWAS but also as a President who emphasises prompt payment of financial assessments.

During the Executive Council meeting, the Permanent Secretary shared Nigeria’s stance on the proposed 2024 Budget of the AU.

He welcomed the consideration of the economic outlook of African countries and the execution rate of AU departments and organs, over the past three years, in the budget drafting process.

‘‘Nigeria emphasised the importance of an austerity-driven, results-oriented budget that avoids duplication.

‘‘Accountability and prudent resource management were also highlighted to encourage other member countries to fulfill their financial obligations,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary called for synergy among AU organs and departments and requested that the AU Commission (AUC) reduce travel costs by hosting more meetings at its headquarters in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia.

He also stressed the need for compliance with internal audit processes to ensure transparency and accountability.

Tinubu is scheduled to attend the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting on Sunday in Nairobi, where discussions on other significant matters will take place.

Lamuwa also highlighted that the ministerial-level meeting preceding the Heads of State’s participation adopted the theme of Education for the AU in 2024.

He noted that this aligned with Tinubu’s focus on education as a priority area domestically, making his leadership in Nigeria and ECOWAS timely and beneficial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is one of the major financial contributors to the AU, alongside four other member-states.

The AU’s 2023 budget of $654.8 million US dollars is primarily financed through annual statutory contributions and voluntary contributions from development partners, as well as other miscellaneous income.

Development partners play a crucial role in supporting the AU’s budget, covering at least 67 per cent of the total amount while Member-states, including Nigeria, contribute to the remaining balance of the budget based on the approved scale of assessment by the Executive Council.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sorghum farmers laud Tinubu for declaring state of emergency on food security

Sorghum farmers laud Tinubu for declaring state of emergency on food security

Reps to revisit bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Speaker

Reps to revisit bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Speaker

Air Force flies out ex-CAS Amao from service

Air Force flies out ex-CAS Amao from service

Nigeria has paid AU 2023 financial obligations

Nigeria has paid AU 2023 financial obligations

KASU secures accreditation for 12 health programmes

KASU secures accreditation for 12 health programmes

Uzodinma raises Imo workers salary, announces ₦5bn loan for farmers

Uzodinma raises Imo workers salary, announces ₦5bn loan for farmers

Igbinedion University produced over 3,000 law graduates in 24 years – VC

Igbinedion University produced over 3,000 law graduates in 24 years – VC

Gani Adams sends strong warning to Ekpa over planned sit-at-home protest in Lagos

Gani Adams sends strong warning to Ekpa over planned sit-at-home protest in Lagos

Emefiele will take down Buhari and his family if prosecuted - Sowore

Emefiele will take down Buhari and his family if prosecuted - Sowore

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN