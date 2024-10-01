ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria @ 64:Akpabio urges Nigerians to be patient, hopeful

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio says though the nation is faced with numerous challenges, citizens should remain resolute and resilient.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]

In a congratulatory message to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 64th independence anniversary, Akpabio commended the indomitable spirit of Nigerians over the years.

He said though the nation had been faced with numerous challenges, the citizens, however, had remained resolute and resilient.

“My fellow countrymen and women, on behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and indeed the 10th National Assembly.

“I heartily extend my warmest congratulations to each and every one of you on this momentous day.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as a nation, and I am honoured and greatful to God to be a part of it.

“It is axiomatic that as a nation, we’ve have faced numerous challenges, but our indomitable spirit has always prevailed.

“From our earliest struggles for independence to the present day, we’ve shown resilience and determination.

“As we move forward, I urge you to be patient and hopeful, our brightest days are ahead of us, and together, we’ll build a prosperous nation that our children and future generations will be proud of.

“I plead with you to support the present administration and hope for the better.

“I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, which has given us a renewed hope for a better Nigeria, his courage and dedication are truly inspirational.”

Akpabio said the 10th National Assembly had passed several pro-development laws to renew citizens' collective aspirations and foster growth in key sectors.

“Let’s celebrate our achievements and acknowledge the progress we’ve made.

“We’re working tirelessly to rejuvenate our economy, empower our people, and lift up the most vulnerable.

“Happy 64th independence anniversary, Nigeria," Akpabio said.

