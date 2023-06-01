The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Niger governor sacks political appointees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Those affected were Directors General, Coordinators and Project Managers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Political Assistants, Ward Ambassadors and Personal Assistants to political appointees.

Umar Bago (VanguardNG)
The directive is contained in a statement issued in Minna by Aishatu Usman, Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs, office of the Secretary to the state Government.

According to the statement, statutory Commissions and Local Government Pension Boards are exempted from the directive.

They were to continue to hold office as stipulated by relevant laws governing their appointments.

The statement ordered the political appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to Permanent Secretaries or most senior officers in their respective agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

