New Nigeria requires accountability from 3 arms of government – NBA president

Maikyau said this at the Fifth Annual Lecture in honour of the late Justice Pius Aderemi of the Supreme Court.

The event took place on Friday in Ibadan with the theme: “Good Governance, Leadership and Accountability: Panacea for A New Nigeria”.

The NBA president was the keynote speaker at the event.

He said that the three arms of government -executive, legislature and judiciary – must discharge their duties honestly and be accountable to the citizens for there to be a new Nigeria.

“It is important for the executive, legislature and judiciary to focus on justice for the people,” he said.

The NBA president called on lawyers to do more to advice and guide leaders and the led on the path of justice, equity and fairness for the realisation of the ‘Nigeria of our dream’.

“It is our call to justice that should be our primary motive and not the service fee we charge.

“When service charge becomes the motivation, how will you give advice?

“We must demonstrate good faith with our profession and focus on justice, for us to have a new Nigeria,” he said.

Ondo State Acting Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa said that Aderemi’s contributions to national development should challenge the citizens to do their best for Nigeria.

“We all must forge ahead on Aderemi’s exemplary path of honour in our private and public lives."

Alyedatiwa said that Nigerians must do their best to advance the cause of good governance and the rule of law.

He said that Nigerians owed past leaders such as Aderemi, as well as the unborn generations, the duty to do more to transform the giant of Africa.

Alyedatiwa described Aderemi as a knowledgeable and incorruptible judge who served the country diligently.

Kunle Aderemi, one of the sons of late justice, who spoke on behalf of the family, said that the lecture was to immortalise his father who, he said, stood for justice and equity.

He said that a foundation would be established in the late jurist’s honour to cater for the need of indigent law students.