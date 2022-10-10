NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

“Search and Rescue (SAR Operations) has commenced today. The Military DRU have engaged and have started ‘Air Recce’ or Aerial view to collect imagery intelligence of the affected communities.

“This will help to accertain displaced and trapped persons who need to be evacuated to pave the way for air lifting,” he said.

Tanimu said that the Presidency and the Director-General NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, while commiserating with the state government and flood victims including the bereaved, approved the relief materials.

He said that the relief materials would be presented directly to flood victims on Tuesday.

“The delay in arrival of the relief materials is due to the flood disaster that cut off Abuja – Lokoja road and also the security situation due to the Monday sit-at-home in the South East.

“The relief material will hopefully arrive on Tuesday and be ready for delivery directly to victims.