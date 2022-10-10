RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Disaster Response Unit (DRU) of the Military has commenced Aerial view operation to ascertain persons displaced or trapped by the rising floods in Anambra.

Airlifting, only solution to rising flood in Anambra LGA – NEMA. [Twitter:@SydniAmaka]
Airlifting, only solution to rising flood in Anambra LGA – NEMA. [Twitter:@SydniAmaka]

Mr Thickman Tanimu, Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, South-East, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka, that it would aid the airlifting of trapped persons in the affected communities.

Read Also

“Search and Rescue (SAR Operations) has commenced today. The Military DRU have engaged and have started ‘Air Recce’ or Aerial view to collect imagery intelligence of the affected communities.

“This will help to accertain displaced and trapped persons who need to be evacuated to pave the way for air lifting,” he said.

Tanimu said that the Presidency and the Director-General NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, while commiserating with the state government and flood victims including the bereaved, approved the relief materials.

He said that the relief materials would be presented directly to flood victims on Tuesday.

“The delay in arrival of the relief materials is due to the flood disaster that cut off Abuja – Lokoja road and also the security situation due to the Monday sit-at-home in the South East.

“The relief material will hopefully arrive on Tuesday and be ready for delivery directly to victims.

“These items are meant to complement the efforts of Anambra State Government in providing immediate succour to victims and aid their speedy rehabilitation,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi State Assembly

BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi State Assembly

APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

2023: Allow police to regulate your rallies, IGP pleads with politicians

2023: Allow police to regulate your rallies, IGP pleads with politicians

2023: Kwankwaso pledges to prioritise education, youths empowerment

2023: Kwankwaso pledges to prioritise education, youths empowerment

Importation of used clothes is fueling the spread of Monkeypox - Customs

Importation of used clothes is fueling the spread of Monkeypox - Customs

PDP intensifies efforts to woo Wike as party flags off campaign in Uyo

PDP intensifies efforts to woo Wike as party flags off campaign in Uyo

Peter Obi expresses sadness over loss of 76 lives in Anambra flood

Peter Obi expresses sadness over loss of 76 lives in Anambra flood

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn