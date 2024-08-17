NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipends due to economic realities

NELFUND Director of Corporate Communications of the Fund, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, made this known in Abuja during the week.

The fund recently announced that over 20,000 students whose loan applications were successful received 20,000 naira monthly stipends for July.

The monthly stipend, which is renewable after every session, is a separate upkeep loan accessible to qualified applicants for student loans.

Meanwhile, Oluwatuyi responded to a question on whether NELFUND plans to review the upkeep amount to reflect the harsh economic realities.

“Certainly, the ₦20,000 per month is just a starting point, the fund will adjust the stipend from time to time in line with economic realities.”

Speaking further on students who applied for student loans but were sent out of examination halls, she said, “For the students who were sent out of the hall because of school fees, we can’t comment on that for now because we don’t know which semester exams they were writing.