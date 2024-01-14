NDLEA seizes Italy-bound hard drugs and Canadian loud in Lagos

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the suspect, a regular flyer, was found in possession of substantial quantities of codeine-based syrup and Rohypnol concealed in his luggage.

“A search of the luggage of the suspect led to the seizure of five cartons containing 50 bottles of codeine syrup and 300 tablets of Rohypnol,’’ he stated.

Babafemi added that the following day, on Jan. 12, the agency seized a large consignment of “Canadian Loud,’’ a strong synthetic strain of Indian hemp, packaged in 324 bags also in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

It arrested a 42-year-old suspect in the Onikan area of Lagos Island in connection with the seizure.

The drugs weighed 111.2kg and were being conveyed for distribution by the suspect in an unregistered vehicle, Babafemi stated.