NDLEA intercepts explosives enroute bandits camp in Niger

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as ordering the immediate transfer of the suspect, Musa Muhammadu caught with the explosives on Monday May 22 on Wawa Road, Kainji, Niger to the military authorities.

He said that the agency had intensified operations at drug joints and routes nationwide, ahead of the May 29 inauguration of new administrations across the country.

Babafemi said that operatives of the agency at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International (MMIA) Airport Ikeja Lagos, also intercepted a consignment of 30.10kg methamphetamine.

He said that the consignment were billed to London.

He added that another shipment containing 379grams of the same illicit substance concealed in false bottom of six black soap containers were recovered.

Babafemi said that the drugs were packed in a carton containing local hand fans, heading to Cyprus in Europe.

He also said that the officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), of the agency carried out the operation in a courier company in Lagos.

