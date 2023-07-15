NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the seizures came barely 24 hours after the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa “directed all commands and formations of the agency to begin an immediate clampdown on the illegal sale and use of the Nitrous Oxide’’.

He said that this became necessary because of its abuse by people, who used it for recreational purposes.

Babafemi also said that following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives at the Apapa seaport, on Wednesday July 12, intercepted two containers.

He added that the containers marked MSKU 7626856 and MSKU 7689448 were suspected to contain cartons of Nitrous oxides and plastic pressure release nozzles imported from China.

“As a result, a joint examination of the containers was carried out by NDLEA officers, men of the Customs Service and other stakeholders the following day, Thursday July 13.

“During the search of the two containers, a total of 522 cartons of Nitrous Oxide, containing 16,366 packages weighing 64,852kgs were recovered along with the paraphernalia for recreational use.

“The importer of the consignment, 30-year-old Stephen Eze and his agent, Michael Chukwuma were thereafter arrested and detained for further investigation,’’ he said.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Owerri – Onitsha expressway in Imo state on Thursday July 13 intercepted three cartons.

Babafemi said that the cartons were containing 18 canisters of the same substance weighing 11.5kg heading to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“A swift follow up operation was conducted in the Stadium Road area of Elekahia, Port Harcourt the same day, leading to the arrest of the owner of the shipment, 24-year-old Tonye Kalio,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA chairman as commending the officers and men of the Apapa Port, and their Imo State Command counterparts for being proactive and swift.

Marwa said the clampdown on illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide would continue nationwide to protect young Nigerians from the devastating effects of abusing the substance in the interest of public health.

