Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports

News Agency Of Nigeria

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Owerri – Onitsha expressway in Imo state on Thursday July 13 intercepted three cartons.

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports. [NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports. [NDLEA]

Recommended articles

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the seizures came barely 24 hours after the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwadirected all commands and formations of the agency to begin an immediate clampdown on the illegal sale and use of the Nitrous Oxide’’.

He said that this became necessary because of its abuse by people, who used it for recreational purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi also said that following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives at the Apapa seaport, on Wednesday July 12, intercepted two containers.

He added that the containers marked MSKU 7626856 and MSKU 7689448 were suspected to contain cartons of Nitrous oxides and plastic pressure release nozzles imported from China.

“As a result, a joint examination of the containers was carried out by NDLEA officers, men of the Customs Service and other stakeholders the following day, Thursday July 13.

“During the search of the two containers, a total of 522 cartons of Nitrous Oxide, containing 16,366 packages weighing 64,852kgs were recovered along with the paraphernalia for recreational use.

“The importer of the consignment, 30-year-old Stephen Eze and his agent, Michael Chukwuma were thereafter arrested and detained for further investigation,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Owerri – Onitsha expressway in Imo state on Thursday July 13 intercepted three cartons.

Babafemi said that the cartons were containing 18 canisters of the same substance weighing 11.5kg heading to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“A swift follow up operation was conducted in the Stadium Road area of Elekahia, Port Harcourt the same day, leading to the arrest of the owner of the shipment, 24-year-old Tonye Kalio,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA chairman as commending the officers and men of the Apapa Port, and their Imo State Command counterparts for being proactive and swift.

Marwa said the clampdown on illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide would continue nationwide to protect young Nigerians from the devastating effects of abusing the substance in the interest of public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the cooperation of other sister security agencies and stakeholders toward achieving the set objective.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 killed in Kwara auto crash

10 killed in Kwara auto crash

Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

LP reads riot act to aspirants ahead of election to replace Gbajabiamila

LP reads riot act to aspirants ahead of election to replace Gbajabiamila

Customs Service generates over N6bn in 2023’s second quarter in Kwara

Customs Service generates over N6bn in 2023’s second quarter in Kwara

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports

Report of cholera outbreak in Oyo mere rumour - State govt

Report of cholera outbreak in Oyo mere rumour - State govt

Court orders release of Ganduje's ex-Commissioner over alleged ₦1bn fraud

Court orders release of Ganduje's ex-Commissioner over alleged ₦1bn fraud

Plateau workers suspend 2 months old strike

Plateau workers suspend 2 months old strike

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel