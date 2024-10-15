ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander encouraged residents of the state to embrace the drug test kits as a proactive measure to reduce drug demand and prevent substance abuse.

NDLEA nabs cocaine trafficker in Katsina, intercepts exhibit
NDLEA nabs cocaine trafficker in Katsina, intercepts exhibit

The newly deployed State Commander, Mohammed Aminu-Abubakar disclosed this on Tuesday during his maiden interactive session with journalists in Katsina.

Aminu-Abubakar disclosed that about 0.642 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine was intercepted from the suspect. The NDLEA commander, who assumed duty last Friday said that the suspect was arrested on October 2, by the operatives of the command along Kano-Kankia road.

According to him, the matter is still under investigation, and the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution immediately after the investigation. Aminu-Abubakar also assured that as the new state commander, “I will apply all the strategies provided by the law of the agency to fight drug traffickers and dealers.”

He explained that necessary facilities were provided for the rehabilitation of drug users in the state while calling on them to stay away from drug abuse, as “it does not pay.”

The commander also encouraged residents of the state to embrace the drug test kits as a proactive measure to reduce drug demand and prevent substance abuse. He pledged to work with the operatives in the state, other security agencies and all stakeholders to scale down the scourge of drug abuse in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aminu-Abubakar was deployed to Katsina from the NDLEA Strategic Command Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos, replacing Hassan Sani, who has been redeployed to the national headquarters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

