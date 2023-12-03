ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests 90 suspects, dismantles 13 illicit drug joints in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

478.038 kilogrammes of various illicit substances were seized in November.

NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)
NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)

The NDLEA’s state Commander, Mr Samaila Danmallam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, that the arrest and the dismantling of illicit drug joints were made in November.

Danmallam also disclosed that within the month, 478.038 kilogrammes of various illicit substances were seized.

According to him, among the 90 suspects arrested, 85 are males while five are females.

He said the command’s drug demand reduction efforts had continued with various advocacy and sensitisation programmes across the state.

Danmallam said this was to enlighten the citizenry on the ills of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The commander urged parents to always be watchful of their wards at all times.

Danmallam also appealed for useful and timely information for proactive measures, urging that the fight against illicit drug trafficking and consumption should be a collective responsibility.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA arrests 90 suspects, dismantles 13 illicit drug joints in Kaduna

